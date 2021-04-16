Cholmondeley Charity Golf Classic: Putting children first for 30 years

golf_photo_1.jpg The Cholmondeley Charity Golf Classic was organised and run by Riccarton Rotary. Photo: Cholmondeley Children’s Centre / Supplied

The Cholmondeley Children’s Centre’s annual fundraiser teed off for the 30th time on Thursday.

With more than 125 participants over 18 holes at the Templeton Golf Club, the Cholmondeley Charity Golf Classic has been organised and run by Riccarton Rotary for three decades.

It has so far raised more than $800,000 for local children and whānau in crisis.

Cholmondeley is the only community-based children’s respite care and education centre in Aotearoa, with 500-plus tamariki staying at the centre in Governors Bay each year.

Riccarton Rotary club president Brian Earl said its longstanding connection with Cholmondeley is built on helping children and families in the community.

"Supporting Cholmondeley through the Charity Golf Classic is hugely important to Riccarton Rotary.

"We want to ensure that the vulnerable children in our community can thrive and have the same future opportunities as anyone else.

"Our support as a club extends beyond just fundraising, with many of our members also contributing to Cholmondeley’s board and development over time.”

Cholmondeley partners with the Canterbury community to raise 80 per cent of its operating costs.

Said Cholmondeley general manager Robyn Wallace: “Riccarton Rotary has stepped up again to run a brilliant event for our business community in support of Cholmondeley Children’s Centre.

"After having to cancel most of our fundraising events in 2020 due to the pandemic, seeing the Charity Golf Classic back on the calendar has brought huge smiles to our faces and raised much-needed funds for the children and families we support."

With fundraising campaigns disrupted and staffing costs increasing due to the pandemic, the Charity Golf Classic was needed now more than ever to ensure Cholmondeley can meet the need for its services.

Wallace said Covid-19 has created complex challenges for families in Canterbury and the funds raised this year will be vital in supporting those struggling with the ongoing impacts.

"Local whānau are now dealing with new issues exacerbated by financial problems, social isolation, a lack of support, and mental and physical health challenges.

"We know that in 2021, our tamariki need us more than ever and events like this ensure we can remain poised to support local families in crisis.”