Thursday, 7 April 2022

Christchurch publican dies after birthday celebration

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Mark Templeton. Photo: Facebook
    Mark Templeton. Photo: Facebook
    A popular publican has died after celebrating his birthday in the bar carrying his name.

    Mark Templeton, whose distinctive caricature branded Temps Bar in Goulding St, Hornby, died on March 28.

    Templeton, who had been battling emphysema, was scheduled to be farewelled at a celebration of life gathering at the Tai Tapu Hotel on Tuesday followed by a private cremation.

    Templeton’s death notice read: “After a wonderful afternoon at his beloved Temps Bar, celebrating his 66th birthday, Mark peacefully went to sleep.”

    Originally from Ladbrooks, Templeton was remembered as the “hard case old man” of Blair, and Wade.

    Peter Templeton described his brother via social media as “one of life’s characters and good bastards".

    "Sleep well mate. We loved ya work x.”

    The bar’s current and former regulars also paid tribute to Templeton on its Facebook page.

    "Here in Aussie we’ll have a port or six on the day,” wrote Lisa McGregor.

    "He was a bloody good bastard that’s for sure. All the best Temps bar it was his family! And he loved you all.”

    Tony Truss added: "So sorry we are unable to attend but I know you will all give Mark a send off for the ages befitting the Legend that is he."

    Mark Templeton's distinctive caricature on the window at Temps Bar in Goulding St, Hornby. Photo:...

     

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter