Christchurch sports club commemorates decision to give men a mallet

    By John Cosgrove
    Cashmere Ladies Croquet Club (1930). Photo: Canterbury Museum, 1980.175.96
    The clock will be turned back on Friday when a nearly 100-year-old sports club marks the day it finally allowed members of the opposite sex onto the grass court.

    Men were not allowed to join the Cashmere Croquet Club from the time it was founded in 1923 until 1939, when it was exclusively for women only.

    But at 4pm on October 16, 1939, the club committee decided by nine votes to six to allow men to join - as long as they only played in the evening.

    Their membership fees were set at one guinea. The guinea had a face value of one pound and one shilling then.

    The Cashmere Croquet Club. Photo: Facebook
    At 4pm today the club wil step back in time and hold a men’s only session to commemorate the historic decision.

    Secretary Nicky Sarson said the men will be dressing up in period costumes, including whites and bowler hats, to mark the occasion.

    “We have advised them that there will be no ladies in attendance and they should bring their own food and beverages just as they did back then.”

     

