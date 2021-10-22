Christchurch sports club commemorates decision to give men a mallet

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Men were not allowed to join the Cashmere Croquet Club from the time it was founded in 1923 until 1939, when it was exclusively for women only.
But at 4pm on October 16, 1939, the club committee decided by nine votes to six to allow men to join - as long as they only played in the evening.
Their membership fees were set at one guinea. The guinea had a face value of one pound and one shilling then.
Secretary Nicky Sarson said the men will be dressing up in period costumes, including whites and bowler hats, to mark the occasion.
“We have advised them that there will be no ladies in attendance and they should bring their own food and beverages just as they did back then.”