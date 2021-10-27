Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park date pushed back

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Christchurch City Council
    Photo: Christchurch City Council
    The date for Christchurch's Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has been pushed back to December 11.

    The free outdoor concert was scheduled to take place in November, but organisers moved the date out a few weeks to prepare to hold the event under the Covid restrictions. 

    The Auckland version of the show was cancelled last week due to the uncertainty around the city's restrictions.

    "We’re so excited to be back together working on this year’s show," creative director Dixon Nacey said. 

    "We’ve got a talent packed line-up and a magical, feel-good Christmas show that promises something for everyone."    

    Dixon said crowd favourites Vince Harder, Ella Monnery, Nate Dousand, Lavina Williams and Tom Batchelor will be there, joined by backing vocalists Anna Dougal, Paul Lisi and Iri Aumatangi.       

    Proceeds from this year’s concert will once again go to Youthline to help support and develop young New Zealanders.

    Highlights of Christmas in the Park in Christchurch will be broadcast in a free to air prime time special later in December.

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter