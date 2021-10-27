Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park date pushed back

Photo: Christchurch City Council

The date for Christchurch's Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has been pushed back to December 11.

The free outdoor concert was scheduled to take place in November, but organisers moved the date out a few weeks to prepare to hold the event under the Covid restrictions.

The Auckland version of the show was cancelled last week due to the uncertainty around the city's restrictions.

"We’re so excited to be back together working on this year’s show," creative director Dixon Nacey said.

"We’ve got a talent packed line-up and a magical, feel-good Christmas show that promises something for everyone."

Dixon said crowd favourites Vince Harder, Ella Monnery, Nate Dousand, Lavina Williams and Tom Batchelor will be there, joined by backing vocalists Anna Dougal, Paul Lisi and Iri Aumatangi.

Proceeds from this year’s concert will once again go to Youthline to help support and develop young New Zealanders.

Highlights of Christmas in the Park in Christchurch will be broadcast in a free to air prime time special later in December.