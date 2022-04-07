Cost of fluoridating Christchurch's water blows out to $63m

Christchurch city councillors have been told it would cost $63 million and take at least three years to fluoridate the city's water supply.

Council staff told the Three Waters Committee this morning the initial cost and time period covers upgrading 50 pump stations to treatment plants.

There would also be an additional operational cost of nearly $2m per year.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the price had trebled in the five years since the council last got a quote.

The Ministry of Health asked the council to investigate fluoridation and report back its findings last month.

Dalziel believed if fluoridation is mandated, the government should foot the bill instead of leaving it to council.

The council will also be asking the ministry to look at other options instead, such as fluoridation tablets in schools, she said.

A bill transferring control of water fluoridation from local councils to the director-general of health passed its final reading in Parliament in November.