Thursday, 7 April 2022

Cost of fluoridating Christchurch's water blows out to $63m

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Christchurch city councillors have been told it would cost $63 million and take at least three years to fluoridate the city's water supply.

    Council staff told the Three Waters Committee this morning the initial cost and time period covers upgrading 50 pump stations to treatment plants.

    There would also be an additional operational cost of nearly $2m per year.

    Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the price had trebled in the five years since the council last got a quote.

    The Ministry of Health asked the council to investigate fluoridation and report back its findings last month.

    Dalziel believed if fluoridation is mandated, the government should foot the bill instead of leaving it to council.

    The council will also be asking the ministry to look at other options instead, such as fluoridation tablets in schools, she said.

    A bill transferring control of water fluoridation from local councils to the director-general of health passed its final reading in Parliament in November.

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter