Covid-19: 2365 new cases today, 106 in Canterbury, two more deaths

There are 2365 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, including 105 in Canterbury and one in South Canterbury, the Ministry of Health has announced.

There have also been two Covid-19 related deaths, bringing New Zealand's total death toll to 55 since the outbreak began nearly two years ago.

Today's new community cases are in Canterbury (105), South Canterbury (1), Northland (50), Auckland (1,692), Waikato (136), Bay of Plenty (42), Lakes (24), Hawke’s Bay (23), MidCentral (14), Whanganui (5), Taranaki (4), Tairāwhiti (9), Wairarapa (8), Capital and Coast (89), Hutt Valley (19), Nelson Marlborough (58), and Southern (86).

There are 116 people in hospital with Covid-19, including one person in intensive care. One of the people who died was a patient at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

"The family has requested that no further details be released and, out of respect for those wishes, we will be making no further comment," the ministry said in a statement.

Another patient in their 70s at Auckland City Hospital died following a diagnosis of Covid-19.

The current cases in hospital are in Northland 1; North Shore 20; Middlemore 34; Auckland 47 Tauranga 1; Waikato 12; and Tairāwhiti 1.

Twelve new cases have been identified at the border today.

Yesterday, there was 2522 new cases in the community and 17 cases detected at the border. A hundred people were in hospital with the virus, but none were in ICU or HDU.

New Zealand may also be in for another grim week with Covid cases expected to double over the coming days, adding to the record-breaking 10,000-plus cases from the past seven days.

An expert has said the numbers are "scary" but not "unanticipated".

Covid-19 modeller Dr Dion O'Neale warned 10,000 daily cases could be seen next week, which is earlier than initially predicted.

-Additional reporting NZ Herald