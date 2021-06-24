Covid-19 test numbers spike in Christchurch

Covid-19 testing in Christchurch in November. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Demand for Covid-19 testing in Christchurch has spiked after the exposure in Wellington, the Canterbury DHB says.

CDHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton says 245 people in the region were tested for Covid-19 yesterday.

"On a usual Wednesday, total testing numbers sit at approximately 120-190 tests, depending on whether testing of port workers is being carried out that day," she said.

"Yesterday, where testing of port workers didn't take place, we had carried out 139 tests by 12.30pm and approximately 245 by the end of the day - so well above average."

That's up from 139 people tested in total on Tuesday, Brunton said.

She urged Cantabrians to do their bit in keeping the virus at bay.

"Canterbury remains at alert level 1," Brunton said.

"But alert level 1 isn't alert level none - and everyone still needs to play their part to keep up all the good habits which have helped keep the Canterbury community free of Covid-19 for months now.

"Mask use is essential on public transport. Scan, scan, scan, wherever you are, whenever you can - and make sure Bluetooth is switched on within the app."

Anyone who visited the locations of interest in Wellington should follow advice from the Ministry of Health, Brunton said.