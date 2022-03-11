Cranmer Square lawn used for anti-mandate protest to be replaced

The dead grass in Cranmer Square on which the anti-mandate protesters set up camp will be replaced.

The grass was scarred by the tents, portable toilets and barbecues at the protest campsite, which was set up on February 14 and ended on Wednesday.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said grassed areas in both Cranmer and Latimer squares will be fenced-off over autumn to undertake the planned maintenance. The work is being funded through the city council’s parks maintenance budget.

"The type of grass that was sown in both Cranmer Square and Latimer Square grows at a rapid rate and requires an excessive amount of maintenance.

One of the damaged grass areas in Cranmer Square. Photo: Star News

"For some time we have been planning to replace it with a more suitable type of grass.

"We’re going to take the opportunity now to remove the grass and sow new lawn that needs less upkeep.

"Autumn is the best time of the year to be doing this type of work as the growing conditions are typically good.

"Also, this year there are no Anzac Day commemorations planned in Cranmer Square so it makes sense to do the maintenance work now.

Cranmer Square will be fenced-off over autumn for the planned maintenance work on the grassed areas. Photo: Star Media

"We’re going to re-sow the lawn in Cranmer Square first and then we will move onto Latimer Square," Rutledge said.

Temporary fencing has been erected around Cranmer Square so the work on the lawn, which is being funded through the council’s parks maintenance budget, can be done.

"We don’t people walking on the lawn until it is established so it is likely the fencing will need to stay in place until June," Rutledge said.