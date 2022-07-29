Friday, 29 July 2022

Disqualified couple on way to police station

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Dunedin Central Police Station. Photo: ODT files
    Dunedin Central Police Station. Photo: ODT files
    A couple driving from Christchurch to Dunedin, despite being disqualified, were caught with a jar of cannabis and an air rifle while on their way to the city's central station, police say.  

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a man and a woman were stopped by police at 12.50pm yesterday.

    The couple were travelling from Christchurch and both were disqualified drivers.

    They were stopped by officers on their way to the Dunedin Central Police Station, although it was not clear why they were headed there, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The 26-year-old man who was driving was arrested for driving while disqualified and the car was impounded.

    As the couple got their belongings from the car, police saw a firearm and then searched the vehicle.

    Officers found an air rifle with slugs, a bong and a jar of cannabis.

    The woman was given a warning for cannabis possession, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter