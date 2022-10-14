A dog fashion show at the Colombo

The first ever dog fashion show is set to hit the stage this weekend at the Colombo.

Featuring more than 30 fashionista canines and their owners, it will be a show case of creative talent and a doggy love fest. "The Colombo has always been dog orientated and dog friendly" says Mall Manager Jenette Thomson.

"And it being at the end of the school holidays, it is a good time to do something for the children".

MC Fifi Lamore (aka Connie O'Callaghan) says the public can expect an absolute party, with lots of music, dogs and laughter.

Fifi Lamore, aka Connie O'Callaghan, at the Colombo Dog Fashion Show. Photo: Star News

The Colombo Dog Fashion Show starts at 2pm in the main concourse, with seating for the judges, spectators and children.