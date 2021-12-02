Fire at unoccupied Christchurch house deemed suspicious

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire specialist investigator Bruce Irvine said the house on King St was vacant and they were looking for signs of forced entry.
The fire broke out about 11pm. It was well involved by the time crews arrived and took a couple of hours to extinguish.
Alexander said he woke around 10.30pm to the sound of the fire hissing and crackling and used the hose try put it out.
Irvine said anyone who has any information about what happened should contact the police on 105.
“We (also) need people to understand that smoke alarms are going to save their lives,” he said.