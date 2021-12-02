Thursday, 2 December 2021

Fire at unoccupied Christchurch house deemed suspicious

    By Emily Moorhouse
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A fire that badly damaged a house in Sydenham on Tuesday night has been deemed suspicious.
    Fire specialist investigator Bruce Irvine said the house on King St was vacant and they were looking for signs of forced entry.

    The fire broke out about 11pm. It was well involved by the time crews arrived and took a couple of hours to extinguish.

    The vacant property was badly damaged by the fire. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    The vacant property was badly damaged by the fire. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    According to neighbour Jason Alexander, the house had been unoccupied for three weeks.

    Alexander said he woke around 10.30pm to the sound of the fire hissing and crackling and used the hose try put it out.

    Irvine said anyone who has any information about what happened should contact the police on 105.

    Firefighters were called to the house fire on King St, Sydenham, about 11pm on Tuesday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Firefighters were called to the house fire on King St, Sydenham, about 11pm on Tuesday. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Irvine said it’s best for house owners to turn the power off to a property if it’s vacant to eliminate any possible admission sources.

    “We (also) need people to understand that smoke alarms are going to save their lives,” he said.

     

     

