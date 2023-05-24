Four arrested after armed police raid house

Four people were arrested after armed police swooped on a property in a pre-planned raid in Christchurch today.

They will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow on various charges.

About 10 police vehicles were at the scene on Hei Hei Rd as well as a sniffer dog.

A resident saw a man being handcuffed on a Wycola Courts driveway at the back of the property and taken away in a police vehicle.

Hei Hei Rd was temporarily closed during the operation. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Police had been present at the scene since about 11am.

St Bernadette’s School, opposite the operation, did not go into lockdown.

The resident thought police were trying to encourage someone out of the Hei Hei Rd property.

“They’ve given whoever they’re looking for heaps of chances,” she said.

While she does not know who lives on the property, she has heard barking and banging from the house in the past.