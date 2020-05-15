Friday, 15 May 2020

Free parking in central city extended to help businesses

    The city council will not charge for parking until May 28. Photo: Getty Images
    The Christchurch City Council has done a U-turn around parking fees in the central city in a bid to support businesses.

    Earlier this week, the city council said it would resume parking enforcement from Thursday, May 14, under alert level 2.

    But it now plans to waive central city parking fees until at least May 28.

    Motorists using on-street parking meter pay-by-plate car parks or the Lichfield St and Christchurch Art Gallery parking buildings do not need to pay.

    But anyone parking in time-restricted, on-street parking spaces will need to adhere to the time limit or face a ticket.  Time restrictions on pay-by-plate spaces will also be enforced.

    Enforcing time limits ensures that parking in the central city turns over, which supports businesses, a city council spokesperson said.

    City councillors will decide on a date to re-start parking charges when they meet on May 28.

    Motorists using on-street pay-by-plate parking or the Lichfield Street or Christchurch Art Gallery parking buildings do not need to pay. Photo: Newsline/CCC

