Frenchwoman seeks reunion with Cantabs who came to her aid after car crash 52yrs ago

Dominique Vallette is looking to reunite with Cantabrians who helped nurse her back to health after she suffered spinal injuries in a car accident in 1972. Photo: Supplied

Dominique Vallette never abandoned hope of walking again during three months in traction at Christchurch Hospital - and her optimism is evident again as she seeks an ambitious reunion.

More than 50 years after her L2 vertebrae was damaged by a car accident on Haast Pass, the French national returns to Christchurch aiming to reconnect with a nurse and Cantabrians who assisted her recovery from spinal injuries.

Vallette, who turns 70 in May, is a realist, knowing many of those who helped have passed away – like ham (amateur) radio operator Arnold Dacombe who was buried in Springfield in 1991.

Despite not being able to find her helpers via social media, she is pressing ahead with her dream of hosting a pub meal, or similar, in the city next month.

“I’m confident if they are still alive and hear my story they will get in touch,” Vallette told The Star.

“Thanks to them I fully recovered and had a good life.”

Vallette reaches Auckland on February 14, and heads south with the intention of travelling the route where near-tragedy struck on June 12, 1972.

She was barely 18 and only had a driver licence for six weeks when she left Wellington to explore the South Island with a friend of a friend, Neal Adams, after studying at Victoria University.

Vallette accepts she was unprepared for driving a Morris Mini on what was then a winding dirt and gravel length of SH6 adjacent to the Makarora River in treacherous weather.

Although born in France, Vallette moved to Noumea, New Caledonia, as a 7-year-old, so the climatic conditions were foreign.

“I’d never seen snow, I didn’t know what ice was, apart from in fruit juice,” she admitted.

“There was a very sharp curve on the right. The car skidded on ice and went down a ravine.”

Adams was thrown from the vehicle but managed to climb 60 metres to flag down assistance.