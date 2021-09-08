This year’s winners of the Sumner Ferrymead Foundation’s three academic scholarships – for university students studying the sciences, health sciences and humanities – caught up with the Bay Harbour News to talk about their career aspirations and their concerns for humanity. In spite of the challenges facing not just New Zealand but the world in general, you are left feeling the future is in good hands

Lucia Rapley with Sumner Ferrymead Foundation patron Allan Williams. Photo: Supplied

Humanities scholarship

What are you aiming to do when you graduate?

Honestly I’m not sure what I want to do when I graduate, I’ve still got another three years to figure it out because of my double degree. I would really like to go overseas if Covid isn’t a problem and use my language skills to work for NGO’s or work within Aotearoa in a government department like MFAT.

What does the scholarship mean for you?

The scholarship means so much to me and not just financially. I often feel that excellence in the humanities is not recognised in the same way that excellence in STEAM subjects are.

But learning history, philosophy and so much more is just as important and really helps create well rounded intellect and an understanding of society.

The scholarship will also be a huge help in pursing my studies and I am so grateful for the Sumner Ferrymead Foundation for awarding it to me.

What would you like to be doing in 10 years time?

In 10 years I will be 30. I would like to either be a junior partner in a law firm dealing perhaps with public law or human rights issues or perhaps running a humanitarian response in places of need and working in the field.

What is the biggest challenge facing people of your generation and why?

I think the biggest challenge facing our generation is undoubtedly climate change.

I think it’s something that almost all young people hold in the back of their minds, it’s like a collective anxiety, and the inevitability that it will become our sole responsibility can be pretty overwhelming.

People especially young people are becoming disillusioned, burnt out by the horror of the situation and its easy to understand why.

I had the pleasure of meeting Dr Jane Goodall in 2019 and I asked her how she remains positive and doesn’t get climate fatigue. She reminded me to think globally and act locally.

You can only control so much, especially when so much of the climate crisis is created by industries who actions we cannot effect as individuals, so focusing locally prevents climate fatigue and can create meaningful change.

What is the biggest challenge facing humanity and why?

Climate change is also the biggest physical challenge facing humanity.

I would also argue that social media is one of the biggest challenges facing humanity right now, as so much hate and division is being sowed on online platforms.

Our institutions and politics aren’t built to cope with the unique challenges social media presents.

Misinformation, radicalisation and manipulation of social media platforms is something that will get worse before it gets better and needs to be seriously addressed to avoid further issues particularly that of social division which the algorithms are all made to exacerbate.

If you could change one thing in NZ would it be and why?

NZ is certainly not a utopia and there are many things that I would change.

I think there is this idea that we are a post gender and post racial society when neither of those things are true and I would like to see more social advocacy and more acknowledgement of the problems we do have in areas of gender and race.

I was fortunate enough to go to an all-girls school so the idea of people still being sexist was absolutely foreign to me. However, I’ve come to learn that sexism is subtle and a lot of the historic ideas around what it means to be a man or a woman or whatever are still super prevalent particularly in regard to sexual assault.

The ‘boys will be boys’ attitudes are unfortunately common and sexual assault in its ‘lesser’ forms is very normalised.

This creates increasingly dangers problems when left with a response of “ it’s not that bad” or “you’re overreacting it was just a bit of fun”, which seems to be the most common reaction to these sought of problems. So that’s something I would definitely like to see change within NZ’s culture.

Isobel Gould with Viv Cotter, who supported the science scholarship. Photo: Supplied

Sciences scholarship

What are you aiming to do when you graduate?

I am not entirely sure yet. I definitely want to do postgraduate studies. But possibly take a break in between to travel and work, all depending on covid of course. At the moment I’m still keeping my options open.

What does the scholarship mean for you?

It takes some of the financial pressure off, which I am extremely grateful for.

But it also means a lot to me that the community here is so supportive, and I would love to be able to give back in the future.

What would you like to be doing in 10 years time?

Hopefully, working in an area that I’m passionate about. I haven’t thought too much about it. I don’t like to put too much pressure on it because things can change so quickly. What is the biggest challenge facing people of your generation and why?

I think the biggest challenge is how to adapt to a rapidly changing world environment.

There have been so many political, social and environmental changes. As well as this there has also been a big shift in employment opportunities. Being able to adapt to change has become essential for our generation.

What is the biggest challenge facing humanity and why?

Honestly, I think there is a lot of challenges facing humanity and they’re all serious. Climate change has a huge impact on everyone, and we can see the effects of it every day.

I think it’s one of the biggest challenges because we can still turn it around, but it means globally everyone is going to have to change the way they live.

If you could change one thing in NZ, what would it be and why?

Mental health services. I think that more funding needs to go towards them so they’re more accessible to everyone.

Sarah Cody Mandell with Sumner Ferrymead Foundation patron Allan Williams. Photo: Supplied

Health sciences scholarship

What are you aiming to do when you graduate?

After completing my undergraduate degree I am hoping to continue my studies and complete a phd degree in psychology focusing my thesis around the role of micronutrients and macronutrients in mental illness.

However, I also have an ambition to be considered for one of New Zealand’s clinical psychology programmes at some stage in my career.

What does the scholarship mean for you?

This scholarship allows me to avoid financial stress and consequently I am able to reach my full potential and dedicate my time and energy towards my studies.

In addition it drives me knowing I have support from my community in which hope to be working with in the future.

What would you like to be doing in 10 years time?

In 10 years time I picture myself building my career either working in the health sector as a mental health practitioner/health care professional and placing an emphasis on the increased need for available mental health resources and support throughout the nation.

Alternatively I would love to undergo further research in the growing field of nutritions role in mental illness. In addition I hope to be financially stable, surrounded by loved ones and in good health.

What is the biggest challenge facing people of your generation and why?

The biggest challenge facing my generation is the extreme potency of social media within our everyday lives.

The integration of the ‘tool’ is associated with several mental health issues and is an extreme facilitator of abuse, isolation, social skill degradation, feelings of inadequacy and has the potential to create a false reality along with carrying an addictive nature.

What is the biggest challenge facing humanity and why?

The biggest challenge facing humanity today is break down of the global community with the rise of nationalism in which countries isolate themselves.

In turn this prevents the ability to progress with global agreement and decisions regarding pressing current issues such as human induced climate change, Covid-19, population growth and food insecurity.

If you could change one thing in NZ, what would it be and why?

One thing I would change about New Zealand is the low accessibility of funded mental health care.

I believe mental health professionals should be far more available and communities should receive further education on detaching the stigma associated with mental illness and seeking help.

This is due to many lacking a strong support network who should be able to receive the care they deserve.