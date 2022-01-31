Hotel added to locations of interest in Christchurch

A Christchurch hotel has been added to the growing list of locations of interest linked to the city's current outbreak of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health included the Sudima Hotel on Salisbury St in its official list of locations of interest on Monday afternoon.

Anyone at the hotel between 8pm, January 24, and 1pm, January 26, should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after exposure and get a test.

Meanwhile over the weekend, four flights into Christchurch last week were added as close contact locations of interest.

They are flight numbers NZ8847 (1.20pm-2.20pm) and NZ8853 (5.30pm-6.30pm) from Nelson to Christchurch on January 24, as well as JQ287 (8.20am-9.10am) from Wellington and NZ5771 (6.25am-8am) from Napier.

Passengers on these flights should self-isolate, get a test immediately and record their visit online or via Healthline - 0800 358 5453. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Anyone at Christchurch Airport on Monday from 8am-9am, 9.10am-9.40am and 5pm-5.30pm and on Wednesday from 4.30pm-5.30pm is not considered a close contact. They should self-monitor for symptoms and get a test.

It follows the announcement that Omicron has made its way to Christchurch. Two of the four confirmed cases last week have been identified as the variant.

On Monday , there were 91 new cases of Covid-19 in the New Zealand community and 39 in MIQ.

The new community cases are in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, and Wellington, the Ministry of Health says.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald