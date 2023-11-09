Jerry Seinfeld coming to Christchurch in June

Jerry Seinfeld performs at the 2023 Good+Foundation in New York City last month. Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Hello, New Zealand!

Screen jokester and iconic comedian Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his laugh-inducing personality and crack-up jokes to Christchurch for the first time next year.

It was announced today the legendary comic will return to Aotearoa with a new show, Jerry Seinfeld Live, in June 2024.

The tour will travel to Auckland and then perform at Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, on June 26. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, November 17, at noon from Ticketmaster and Ticketek.

Jerry Seinfeld’s first ever New Zealand show at Spark Arena, Auckland, in 2017 was an instant sell-out. That being said, fans are being advised to nab their tickets quick to secure their chance to see the comedy master live onstage.

It’s been seven years since he last graced New Zealand shores with his wit and banter, and Seinfeld can’t wait to get back, saying, “I am very excited to return to New Zealand, for my first ever performance in Christchurch, and to see more of such a beautiful country.”

Paul Dainty, president and CEO of TEG Dainty, expressed his delight in welcoming Seinfeld back to Aotearoa, saying, “We are thrilled to have Jerry Seinfeld return, and to add one Christchurch show to the tour run.

“He is, without a doubt, the world’s most renowned and accomplished stand-up comedian. This tour provides an opportunity for New Zealand audiences to witness the mastery of his craft.”

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson back in 1981.

Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedy genius Larry David to create what has been dubbed the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld.

The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning many Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards. Seinfeld was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide and in 2012 it was voted as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed, and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children’s book (Halloween).

He is also set to star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced.

