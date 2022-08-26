Landmark Sumner building back on the market

The distinctive pink building at 23 Marriner St is earmarked for auction next month. Photo: Supplied

An 'as is where is' landmark building in Sumner is set to change hands for the second time this year.

Most recently known as the Ali Barbers building, 23 Marriner St is being marketed by investment specialist Courtney Doig of Colliers and earmarked for auction on September 29.

Doig says the vendor of the high-profile corner site bought the property in April, but has now had a change of direction.

“The owner is committed to a project in Auckland, which means this prime Sumner site is now for genuine sale,” she said.

“This is a great opportunity for another purchaser to add value to the revitalisation of Sumner Village.

“Properties in this area are traditionally extremely tightly held but there is more activity at the moment, heralding an exciting new era.”

The distinctive pink building is believed to be more than 100 years old when it opened on the corner of Morton and Grafton Sts, today known as Burgess and Marriner Sts.

It was a hotel for some years and briefly became an orphanage in 1917.

It was later subdivided into small flats known as Sunleigh Flats and dubbed Faulty Towers by locals. Before the earthquakes, its tenants included Ali Barbers Hair Stylists.

“The building offers an astute value-added buyer ample scope to refurbish or demolish and start afresh in this prime location.

“It’s right in the heart of Sumner Village, surrounded by an eclectic mix of amenity including cafes, the cinema, pharmacy, supermarket and library,” Doig said.

The flexible commercial core zoning allows for a variety of end uses, including retail, commercial and residential options, subject to city council approval.

The 490sq m building, divided into nine ground and first floor flats, sits on a 761sq m freehold site. It enjoys a 22 metre frontage onto Marriner St and 32 metre frontage onto Burgess St.