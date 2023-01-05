Life's a bus: Christchurch family on the road again

After being trapped for hours on the 22nd floor of a hotel following the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, Andy Cleverley decided life had to change.

He chucked in his corporate life, bought an old school bus, converted it into an off-grid motorhome and set off travelling the country with his young family.

Documenting everything along the way he created Bus Life NZ - which is now followed by over 46,000 people and viewed by millions.

Now he has done it all again with a second bus and another YouTube season.

Watch season 2 episode 28, to see the "biggest test for the bus so far":