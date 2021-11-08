Monday, 8 November 2021

New central city bridge opening to pedestrians, cyclists

    The fences around the new North Frame bridge in central Christchurch will come down this week to allow pedestrians and cyclists across.

    Fulton Hogan has built the 32m Avon River bridge after the company was awarded the $3.1 million contract in 2019.

    The 3.5m-wide bridge, linking the City Promenade to Cambridge Tce, is due to open on Tuesday.

    It has been described as a functional and distinctive feature of the Te Papa Ōtākaro/Avon River Precinct, providing access to the riverfront, including the Ōtākaro Orchard community garden and the Edmonds Band Rotunda. 

    About 1400 native plants and trees were added to the riverbank surrounding the bridge to help integrate it into the landscape.

