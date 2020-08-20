Thursday, 20 August 2020

Police clamp down: Cellphone use and seat belts under spotlight

    By Matt Slaughter
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Senior Constable Clay Penrose checking up on motorists' seatbelt and cellphone use on Lincoln Rd....
    Senior Constable Clay Penrose checking up on motorists' seatbelt and cellphone use on Lincoln Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Police have been on patrol across Christchurch this month to ensure people are wearing seat belts and are not on their cellphones.

    The campaign was part of a police focus for August to clamp down on road users not wearing restraints, including seat belts and bike helmets, and those who are distracted at the wheel.

    Senior Constable Clay Penrose said while on patrol last week on Lincoln Rd he said he has seen people who have been ejected through windscreens as a result of not wearing seat belts.

    He said the most recent example he remembers was a crash on Bridge St/State Highway 1, Rakaia, in June. Eight teenagers were in the car that crashed into a fence and overturned.

    It is not known how many people in the car were wearing seat belts, but several were ejected from the vehicle.

    In the first 30min of the Lincoln Rd patrol, Penrose said four people not wearing seat belts and three people using cellphones at the wheel were stopped and ticketed.

    Police stop traffic on Lincoln Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Police stop traffic on Lincoln Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    He estimates police across Canterbury issue at least one ticket for these two offences “every hour”.

    In a similar operation on Brougham St last week, police said in 90min 31 infringements for using cellphones while driving, and 12 for not wearing seat belts, were handed out.

    "Police are really disappointed by this," a police spokesperson said.

    “In the event of a crash, wearing your seat belt could save your life. And when you are driving, please focus on the road and nothing else.”

    Penrose said either of these offences can have deadly consequences.

    "Something so simple can be so tragic.

    "You’ve got to sadly go and tell loved ones what’s happened,” he said.

    The penalty for not wearing a seat belt is a $150 fine. Using a cellphone while driving can result in an $80 fine and 20 demerit points.

     

