Police identify some of the youths involved in CBHS cat food assault video

The result of the disciplinary proceedings for the Christchurch Boys’ High students involved in assaulting and forcing a man to eat pet food will be known next week.

The video, obtained and published by the New Zealand Herald, shows the man being attacked by a group of youths outside the Riccarton Rd McDonald’s who said he “was trying to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex”.

The attackers told the man they would not report him to the police if he ate some cat food.

A police spokesperson told The Star they have identified some of the people involved.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.”

The video, uploaded on July 29, showed the man on the ground before he was dragged out onto the street.

At least one of the boys from the group appears to be wearing a CBHS uniform.

PHOTO: CHRISTCHURCH BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL

The group continued to kick him for some time, before forcing him to eat pet food.

CBHS headmaster Nic Hill told the Herald he was made aware of the video on July 30.

He would not comment further to The Star on the number of students involved or the possibility of expulsions.

“We’re not able to comment due to the risk of compromising the proceedings under way,” he said.

Hill said the school will be able to comment further once the disciplinary results come out sometime next week.

It is still not clear when the video was filmed.

Police said the victim is being provided with support.