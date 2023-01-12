Police raid Christchurch Hospital wards to hand out teddy bears

Christchurch South police officers on a recent visit to the hospital. Photo: Police

Police officers came bearing gifts for patients in the children's wards at Christchurch Hospital.

The officers from the Christchurch South public safety team raided the children’s wards, child oncology unit and children’s emergency wards, where they met a few of the patients.

They handed out teddy bears and other gifts supplied by The Kiwi Kids Charity.

Sergeant Dougall Struthers said the young patients, their families and hospital staff appreciated the visit and enjoyed interacting with the officers.

"This is the second year we have visited the hospital," he said.

"I think my team get just as much out of it as the kids.

"It’s a tough time for them to be in hospital but the smiles that we get when we turn up are awesome."