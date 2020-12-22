Rare Sumatran tigers take centre stage at Orana Wildlife Park

Reggie the Sumatran tiger at Orana Wildlife Park. Photo: Supplied

The only tigers in the South Island are set to make their first public appearance at Orana Wildlife Park today.

The two Sumatran tigers are named Reggie and Scout.

The 4-year-old big cats were transferred from Australia Zoo, arriving in Christchurch just over a week ago.

They have now completed quarantine will make their first public appearance on Tuesday.

Orana's exotic species manager, Rachael Mason, said her team is very excited to work with the new arrivals.

"Scout and Reggie are beautiful animals. They are very chatty cats, greeting their keepers with a friendly, distinctive tiger chuff.

"We've also seen them cuddling together and grooming each other, positive signs that they are relaxed. They have settled in well and now it is time to let them explore their new outdoor surroundings."

The wildlife park's last elderly tiger, Dumai, passed away in February this year.

"We have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of these two boisterous young boys. We have completed a range of upgrades to our tiger habitat, opened in 2006, including erecting new platforms, climbing structures and updating the water features for the benefit of the cats."

Sumatran tigers number less than 500 in the wild. They are threatened due to habitat loss as a result of the expansion of oil palm plantations, illegal trade and loss of prey.

Mason said Orana is privileged to be an active partner in the Zoo Aquarium Association Australasia's breeding programme for this critically endangered species.

"Reggie and Scout will be amazing ambassadors for their wild cousins. They will help Orana raise funds for Wild Cats Conservation Alliance, directly contributing to wild tiger conservation, while also highlighting the plight of wild tigers and how visitors can help address palm oil deforestation to conserve these magnificent big cats."