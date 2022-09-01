Readership growth for Star Media titles

The latest 2022 Nielsen readership report is out and it shows Star Media has achieved further growth in readership across its titles.

Steve McCaughan.

Said Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan: “It is very pleasing to see our titles are now read 210,000 times a week, which is 11,000 more on last year, offering massive reach to our market.

"When looking at a comparison of titles The Press v The Star in Christchurch, The Star alone is now read by 33 per cent more readers than The Press, for an average issue."

The Nielsen report shows readership in the Christchurch urban area for The Star is now 96,000, while The Press is now 72,000.

Looking at other local titles, total readership of the Bay Harbour News has increased to 12,000 (up 3000 on last year), Selwyn Times has increased to 48,000 (up 3000 on last year) and North Canterbury News has increased to 54,000 (up 6000 on last year).

Said McCaughan: "I believe the above survey results are a testament to a great team reporting news to our readers that is engaging and trustworthy.

"It is very encouraging to see that readership of our community newspapers continues to grow and is offering our advertisers top value.

“Our brand audience combined now surpasses 1.5 million each month."