Retirement Raffles style: Jewel in the crown of Christchurch village unveiled

‘The Pavilion’ has been inspired by iconic buildings, including Raffles in Singapore. Its opening cabaret featured Ali Harper. Photo: Supplied

An upmarket retirement village in Christchurch has just unveiled the jewel in the crown of its luxury complex.

Dubbed The Pavilion, the imposing two storey building sits in the heart of the Burlington village in Prestons Rd and comprises a restaurant, bar, indoor pool, movie theatre, hair salon, library, café, bakery, wellness centre and gym. Alongside those facilities are 42 one and two-bedroom serviced apartments available in a range of sizes, up to 100m2 with a 30m2 deck or balcony.

Managing director Simon O’Dowd said The Pavilion is inspired by iconic buildings such as Raffles in Singapore and the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

“It’s important that our residents have a vibrant hub where they can spend time during the day and evening, to socialise and exercise," he said.

"Sometimes they’ll just pop in and relax in the library with a book while they have a cup of coffee or meet friends for morning tea. At night, the restaurant is in full swing and we’re planning a variety of regular evening entertainment. The cabaret with Ali Harper that opened The Pavilion was a huge hit.”

Burlington will have 214 houses when the last stage is completed. Photo: Supplied

Set on 15 hectares overlooking three man-made lakes, Burlington will have 214 houses when the last stage is completed. Apartments start at $394,000 and houses at $938,000, with a range of serviced options.

O’Dowd said while some people are looking to downsize, others still want bigger homes. In answer to that demand, Burlington is launching a new 220sq m house design featuring two living areas, three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a double garage.

“Everyone has different needs and we’ve worked hard at Burlington to make sure we can offer a variety of options to suit what people want. While many of our residents are retired, some still head out to work each day and we have to make sure they’re catered for with the likes of our exercise classes and other activities on offer.”

Burlington is set on 15 hectares overlooking three man-made lakes, Photo: Supplied

Together with the independent living options, Burlington has a care centre comprising 60 rest home/hospital rooms, all with an ensuite and outdoor living area, and a boutique 20-room dementia facility.

Designed by Kerry Mason and Huia Reriti of +MAP Architects, Burlington is owned by Qestral Corporation which also has Alpine View, also in Prestons Rd, and the soon-to-be-opened Banbury Park in Halswell, together with Coastal View Lifestyle Village in Nelson.