Friday, 11 September 2020

Review of $600k council donation to begin

    By Louis Day
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    councilbuilding.jpg

    The city council has made an annual donation of up to $600,000 to the Christchurch Foundation since its inception in 2017. Photo: File
    The city council has made an annual donation of up to $600,000 to the Christchurch Foundation since its inception in 2017. Photo: File
    A review into the $600,000 contribution ratepayers are making to a charity on a yearly basis is set to start after a lengthy delay.

    The city council has made an annual donation of up to $600,000 to the Christchurch Foundation since its inception in 2017.

    A review into the donation was set to start as early as February this year but was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and deferred after the lockdown.

    A report on the review is expected to be given to city councillors before Christmas where they will be able to make a decision around future contributions.

    amycarter.jpg

    Amy Carter
    Amy Carter
    During the 2018/2019 financial year, a total of $318,000 was put towards the salaries of three staff. This funded foundation chief executive Amy Carter’s $214,078 salary and six-month bonus package of $35,000.

    A further $73,000 went towards consultancy costs and other major costs included $81,000 on marketing and advertising and $58,000 on travel.

    The foundation has since taken a voluntary 10 per cent cut as part of this year’s Annual Plan.

    A sum of $2 million was paid out by the foundation in the 2018/2019 financial year for the purchase of two ambulances for St John and distribution of $120,000 of grocery and petrol vouchers.

    A further $6 million had been given out since July last year.

    It received more than $11 million in donations and pledges last year, the majority of which followed the March 15 terror attacks.

    The funds are held in the Our People, Our City fund for distribution to victims directly impacted by the attacks as well as to support higher education and training for children of the deceased and those injured under the age of 18.
     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter