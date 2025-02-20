Seven Chch businesses targeted in smash and grab burglaries

Seven Christchurch businesses were targeted by burglars early on Wednesday morning.

Police said four occupants in a stolen Toyota Mark X, wearing hoodies, masks and gloves, began breaking windows at shops and bars on New Regent St from about 4am. They took several items from the businesses.

The vehicle was then allegedly used in the burglary of a bar on Racecourse Rd a short time later, a police spokesperson said.

The Press reported the businesses hit on New Regent St included 27 Steps, The Nook Thai Eatery, Wilko, Coffee Lovers, Haven Tattoo Christchurch and Polished Diamonds.

Emma Mettrick, who co-owns 27 Steps, told The Press the business had three smashed doors and a missing cash drawer.

Mettrick told The Press two liquor bottles were also taken but luckily the cash drawer was "pretty much empty".

Coffee Lovers owner Pooja Thakkar told The Press her security camera captured a "group of people" roaming New Regent St shortly before 4am, breaking into properties.

A few rare bottles of whiskey were also taken from Wilko. Bar owner Alex Ricketts told The Press he estimated they were worth $1000.

Police urged anyone with information about the burglaries, such as dashcam footage of the black Toyota near New Regent St or Racecourse Rd about 4am on Wednesday, to call 105 and quote reference number 250219/8747. You can also report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.