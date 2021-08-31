'Sumner Quarantine Nark': Wandering dog shamed on rule-breaking page

A wandering dog has become the latest target of a lockdown rule-breakers Facebook page.

The Sumner Quarantine Nark Association shares photos and videos of people breaking lockdown restrictions on its Facebook page.

Recent posts feature a video of a dog wandering Sumner's streets.

"Un-leashed dog on the esplanade, potentially carrying Covid in its fur. Suspected boomer owners. Do better," said the post.

In response someone commented: "This was the same dog who was skating at the ramp yesterday afternoon, disgusting behaviour."

Another said: "Disgraceful. Even gave you the F off Karen sideways look. No respect (from the dog)."

During the level 4 lockdown, a dog must be on a leash when out for a walk to avoid coming into close contact with someone else.

The official spokesperson and founder of the association said the page was just "satire" and it "spawned from boredom during the first lockdown."

As New Zealand entered a second nationwide lockdown last Wednesday, the page became active again.

Other people "narked on" during this lockdown include several people caught out surfing, and children playing on the playground by the clock tower.

A recent post about a surfer snapped in Sumner read: "Terrifying breach happening right now at Sumner beach. Absolute madness."

Sumner resident Charlie Hudson said: "The page is a good tongue in cheek reminder of the rules," encouraging people to follow the lockdown restrictions.