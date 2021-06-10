The tickets just keep coming: More motorists stung over seat belts, phones in police blitz

The usual array of motorists were fined for not wearing seat belts and using their cellphones during a police blitz on Lincoln Rd. Photo: Chris Barclay

They’ve heard all the excuses, and the message for motorists is blunt: Belt up.

Another police road safety blitz this morning and yesterday netted the usual suspects as a plainclothes ‘spotter’ was busy radioing ahead to uniformed officers by a parking area.

In a 40-minute period on Lincoln Rd on Wednesday, five motorists were detected either not wearing a seat belt or using it incorrectly.

One driver wore the seat belt under her armpit because otherwise it was uncomfortable.

Another said their seat belt hurt their shoulder, prompting an officer to note: “They don’t realise if they have a crash there goes their ribs and there goes their lungs.”

Photo: Chris Barclay

Seat belt-related offences were no surprise – a fortnight ago, 20 motorists were caught inside an hour on Main North Rd, with the majority not wearing them at all.

The fine for not wearing a seat belt is $150, while using a cellphone without hands-free technology will cost $150 and 20 demerit points.

Five drivers were pinged for cellphone use yesterday. There were also three licence breaches and several warnings issued.

One woman, stopped because her passenger was not wearing a seat belt, was handed an infringement notice for having her plate number written on cardboard and displayed on the dashboard.

Providing she organised a replacement plate for the front of the car the notice would be waived.

Photo: Chris Barclay

A SUV driver was also handed a warning because the vehicle’s tyre width exceeded the wheel arches.

“They’re designed to capture any stones that are flicked out of the tyres. If the tyres sit outside those guards then stones come back and can crack windscreens,” said senior constable James McClurg.

He also patrolled Lincoln Rd during rush hour on May 14, when 14 motorists were fined for cellphone use and seven for not wearing seat belts.

“Again, it’s disappointing,” he said.

“A successful shift would be getting no one, unfortunately that’s a rarity.”