Trapped feline set free in early morning rescue

Photo: Getty Images

Firefighters responded to an early call out this morning after a cat got stuck in a fence at a Canterbury property.

The crew were called out about 2am on Friday to free the cat which got its paw stuck in a fence at the property on Vickery St in Kaiapoi.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received the call out from the owner of the house.

A FENZ spokesman said the cat did not belong to the property owner, but had become trapped on their property.

The cat's hind legs were stuck in the metal railing but it was quickly freed within about 15min.

The spokesman said there were no report of injuries, although the cat may have fled the scene.