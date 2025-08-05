UC rowing club launches review after crayfish allegedly killed

A Canterbury University rowing club will undertake an internal review after a crayfish was allegedly killed by a customer at a Christchurch restaurant.

Police are investigating the incident in which a man is shown on video grabbing a crayfish out of a tank at the Riccarton restaurant last Friday before throwing it across the room.

The animal landed outside the eatery on the pavement and later died, police said.

The incident took place at a University of Canterbury Rowing Club event.

In a post on social media, the club said it was aware of the incident.

It said the behaviour “does not reflect the values” of the club and it “sincerely" apologised.

The post said the club was committed to “upholding the standards of our club, the university and community”.

It said an internal review of the incident will be undertaken.