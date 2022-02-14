Monday, 14 February 2022

Vehicle break-ins spark meeting with police

    By Emily Moorhouse
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File image / Getty
    Photo: File image / Getty
    Residents’ concerned about ongoing vehicle break-ins have encouraged a Christchurch community board to request an urgent meeting with police.

    Keir Leslie. Photo: CCC
    Keir Leslie. Photo: CCC
    The break-ins have increased over the past couple of months and are occurring at the Rapaki Track, Mt Vernon Park and Victoria Park car parks.

    Spreydon-Cashmere Community Board member Keir Leslie said the board is not aware if the crimes are being carried out by opportunists or groups planning ahead.

    But he said he hopes a conversation with the police and the community patrol will provide more information.

    "The board is really keen to sit down with police and have a conversation about this so that we can try and understand what might be driving it, and what can be done to improve safety and cut down on this kind of crime,” he said.

    Leslie said the board will discuss a date for meeting with police in an upcoming briefing.

    He said residents should feel safe and this kind of anti-social crime had a big impact on people’s quality of life, which needs to be taken seriously.

    "I think the residents have been really proactive in bringing these concerns up and addressing them and that’s really good as well.

    "I know the Christchurch South Community Patrol have also been really active and trying to improve safety."

