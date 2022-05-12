Victoria Henstock enters race to for Christchurch City Council seat

Victoria Henstock. Photo: Supplied

A former executive director of the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Trust is standing for the city council.

Victoria Henstock will stand as an independent in Christchurch City Council's Papanui Ward at October’s local elections.

“It’s something I’ve always aspired to do,” Henstock said yesterday.

“It was really a matter of timing for me.”

Sitting councillor Mike Davidson said he welcomes Henstock to the race.

“It’s really important for our community to have real choice during an election,” Davidson said.

Said Henstock: “Papanui residents are telling me they want council to listen, and stop excessive spending on non-priority projects.

“They are concerned about traffic congestion and pedestrian safety.

Mike Davidson. Photo: Supplied

"They also want the focus to be on getting the basics right like fixing roads and footpaths, maintaining and improving our parks and playgrounds.

“Like others, I am frustrated at some of the spending priorities and decisions being made by our current council.”

Davidson was elected with a 650 majority vote at the 2019 local body elections.

He said the next term of council is “a key one” for the work on climate change and building a sustainable city that’s affordable now and for future ratepayers.

“I’m hoping to continue that work and continue to represent the Papanui Ward community,” he said.