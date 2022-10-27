Woman admits role in Christchurch 'retribution' killing

A third woman had been charged with murder but today pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault with intent to injure for her role in the killing. Photo: Star News

A woman in her 50s has admitted her role in the murder of Christchurch man Jared James Little - who was stabbed to death in his home and died on his flatmate’s bedroom floor as the result of a messy love triangle.

Little, 35, was stabbed 13 times in October 2019.

In September this year Thomas Issiah Ellery, 25, was jailed for life for Little’s murder.

Sarah Elizabeth Barry, 28, was sentenced to seven months home detention for the lesser charge of manslaughter.

A third woman had also been charged with murder but on Thursday pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault with intent to injure for her role in the killing.

Her name is suppressed until her sentencing in February.

The court heard today about her involvement in the fatal crime.

Little and Barry were in a relationship for two years before separating in May 2019.

In August that year Barry started a new relationship with Ellery.

In October Little attempted to rekindle things with Barry but she resisted his advances.

One night as she and Ellery were sleeping at her home, a brick was thrown through her bedroom window.

The windows of Ellery’s van parked outside were also smashed.

The couple suspected Little was responsible and three days later - “angry” and “seeking retribution” - they went to his house.

Little hid and the enraged pair left.

Days later Barry received a Facebook message from the third offender, telling her where Little was staying.

She told Barry to “beat him” in return for the damaged window and van.

On October 20 Barry text messaged the woman again and asked if Little was still staying at the address she had disclosed.

“Yes definitely,” the woman messaged back.

“Go and get him at his house.”

At 7.30pm Barry and Ellery went to the house on Skerton Ave, Hornby.

Barry began banging on the door to the house yelling “wake up you bastard... we’re going to get you anyway”.

Little became fearful and told his flatmate to hide in his bedroom and threw something out the window at Barry and Ellery before going outside.

An altercation ensued and Little was stabbed 13 times in his face neck, back, arms and chest.

The fatal strike passed between Little’s seventh and eighth rib, entering his chest cavity and perforating his heart.

The wounds resulted in severe internal and external bleeding.

Little staggered through the house before collapsing on the floor in his flatmate’s bedroom, where he died.

The third offender today pleased guilty and was convicted by Justice Cameron Mander.

She will be sentenced in February - the delay being that her lawyer wanted Justice Jonathan Eaton to preside over the case as he had with Ellery and Barry.

At sentencing for the two killers Justice Eaton heard Victim Impact Statements from members of Little’s family.

His older sister Hayley McDonald told the court she was heartbroken that her only sibling was gone.

“Did he beg for his life? He must’ve known at this stage he was going to be murdered by you both,” she said.

“It makes me sick knowing people like you are in our society.

“No punishment will be good enough today that either of you will receive. The community should be protected from people like you both.”

Emma Brewer, the mother of Little’s daughter, directed her statement at the killer couple.

“Do you have any remorse for what you’ve done?” she demanded.

“My daughter lives with this every day. I will despise you forever.”

Little’s mother and father also sat in the public gallery with the rest of their family and had their victim impact statements read to the court by a police detective and support person.

- By Anna Leask