WW2 pilot marks 100th birthday at Christchurch rest home

Sumner resident Dave Iggo turns 100 on Sunday. He is one of the last World War 2 Spitfire pilots in New Zealand. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch fighter pilot who attacked German targets during World War 2 will celebrate his 100th birthday on Sunday.

Dave Iggo is one of the few remaining living Spitfire pilots from the war.

He will celebrate his 100th with fellow residents at the Edith Cavell Lifecare and Village in Sumner - and family members at a safe distance.

“It’s very sad that we can’t give him a hug on this momentous occasion, but the village has allowed us to celebrate on the lawn in front of his patio,” Dave’s daughter Sue Charmley said.

“There was supposed to be a big party.

"We had the Sumner Surf Life Saving Club booked out with people coming from all over the world and around the country.”

Dave Iggo served as a pilot in the 485 (NZ) Squadron during World War 2, even naming his Spitfire "Aranui" after the area he grew up in. Photo: Supplied

Dave was part of the the 485 (NZ) Spitfire Squadron which saw a lot of action during World War 2.

He departed Lyttelton for the war on his 22nd birthday not knowing where he was heading to, said Mrs Charmley.

His destination was England, via the Panama Canal. Once in England he was involved in instructing pilots before going into combat himself.

“He could fly a Spitfire before he could drive a car. Before he went to war he just rode motor-cycles,” she said.

He would escort Allied bombers on their way to attack targets in Germany.

Dave was also heavily involved in attacking targets in Germany, strafing transport, bridges and railway sidings.

Dave Iggo with "underground mutton" in 1924. Photo: Supplied

But the first time he was shot at it was friendly fire. A Royal Navy ship fired at him over an estuary in Belgium, mistaking his aircraft for the enemy.

“The yanks were trigger happy too,” she said.

Dave would have been part of the squadron’s involvement in the Normandy D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, but he was on leave for his wedding four days later.

On D-Day and during the week following the squadron shot down nine enemy aircraft with no losses.

Best man Trevor Wilton (left), Dave Iggo, Joyce Iggo and her parents Amy and Albert Childs (right) at the England wedding in June, 1944.

Mrs Charmley said her father met her mother, Joyce, during the war. She was a secretary in the British Army’s auxiliary territorial service in central London.

“He used to say mum’s daily commute to central London was more dangerous than what he was doing.

Dave returned to New Zealand after the war to become a teacher.

“They were married for 72 years, but mum died in 2016. It was the most magical marriage, they were so happy.”

They have two daughters, Mrs Charmley and Jill Edwards.

Mrs Charmley paid special tribute to the Edith Cavell home, which she said had been “first class” during the Covid-19 situation.

A Spitfire at the Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow last year. Photo: Getty Images

- Additional reporting Barry Clarke