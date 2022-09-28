Ashburton College reassures parents after bullying allegations surface in media

Ashburton College. Photo: Supplied via Ashburton Courier

The board of a Mid Canterbury secondary school at the centre of extensive bullying allegations believe recent media reports are not a fair representation of the school.

Education leaders are also offering to be "part of a review" into Ashburton College's policies in managing unacceptable behaviour.

It follows a 1News investigation into the school's culture, with more than a dozen families claiming their children suffered from ongoing violence and threats.

A 14-year-old student attempted to take her own life following ongoing bullying, according to the 1News report.

Ashburton College board chair Jen Muir said it fully supported the school's "principal, senior leadership team and staff".

"Our school strives to have relevant personnel, systems and interventions available to address issues," she said.

"As a board and school, we regularly review and strengthen our pastoral support procedures."

The reported allegations extended across a 10-year period, Muir said.

But she believed when issues arose at the school, they were managed appropriately.

"It is important also to note that a 10-year period is not necessarily a fair representation of a school's current culture."

The board said it had met to address concerns, plus seeking "regular reporting assurance of processes" at board meetings.

"Messages would indicate the support of our local and wider educational community."

1News reported nearly all of the families at the centre of the 16 allegations of bullying were ignored by the school.

Ross Preece.

A letter dated September 8 was sent to parents and caregivers by principal Ross Preece.

"In preparing a response to them [1 News], we thought it would be valuable to take the opportunity to also update our school community," Preece said.

"Our obligation to provide a safe, healthy, and supportive learning environment for all of our students and staff is something we take very seriously," he said.

"Negative, unkind or harmful comments and actions are simply not OK."

In the letter, Preece said they were confident the school's overall culture was "positive, healthy, and supportive".

"We are also reflecting on how we can continue to strengthen and improve our systems, processes, and support for students.

"Our work to encourage positive social behaviours is ongoing."

Ministry of Education Te Tai Runga (South) leader Nancy Bell said they were working with the New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA) and Ashburton College's board.

"Our staff are frequently on site and in regular contact to support the school with its behaviour management, teaching and learning," Bell said.

"Ashburton College is required to have policies and procedures in place to manage unacceptable behaviour.

"A review of the school's policies and procedures is a legislative requirement of boards of trustees and we have offered to be part of the review."