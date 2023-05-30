Ashburton council keen to continue jobs programme

The trial of the Mayor’s taskforce for jobs programme had a target of 12 employment outcomes by the end of June, but has already had 15 including two apprentices. PHOTO: SUPPLIED.

The Mayors taskforce for jobs programme (MTFJ) in Ashburton has achieved its target and the council wants it to continue in the Canterbury town.The pilot trial of the government funded scheme to get youth into employment started in February, with a target of 12 employment outcomes by the end of June.

It has achieved 15 placements by the end of last week, Deputy Mayor Liz McMillan said, including two apprentices and one person on a graduate programme with the council's finance team.

Another nine people have achieved further driver licencing, and one person has undertaken further training through the programme, she said.

“The work will continue until June 30 and we aim to get as many of our young people who are not in employment, training or further education into one of those activities.

“We currently have 54 job seekers enrolled, 15 of which are in employment, one into study and seven have disengaged.”

There are 55 local employers registered with the programme, McMillan said.

The pilot is set to end in June but, based on its success and benefit to the community, the council hoped it would continue and become part of the nationwide scheme.

“The council is discussing with the MTFJ the possibility of turning the pilot into an ongoing programme. We are in the proposal stage to determine the continued MTFJ programme in the Ashburton District, she said.

Funding for the programme was recently approved by the government, when it announced $18 million over two years.

- By Jonathan Leask

Local Democracy reporter