Geopark party reported safe after Morocco quake

People gather next to a damaged building on a street in Marrakesh, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Whitestone Waitaki Geopark leaders have been reported safe after being caught in the Morocco earthquake.

Geopark manager Lisa Heinz, trust chairwoman Helen Jansen and runaka representatives Mauriri and TK McGlinchey were in Marrakesh for the International Conference on Unesco Geoparks when the disaster struck last Friday.

They were accompanied by TK’s wife and Ms Jansen’s husband.

The group were at the conference to acknowledge Waitaki’s achievement of becoming New Zealand’s first Unesco geopark.

The Waitaki App reported most of the party had left Morocco, while Ms Heinz was safely in Germany visiting family.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said many locals were relieved to hear the team were safe.

"Our thoughts are very much with the Moroccan people."

A Waitaki District Council spokesman said: "We wish them a safe journey back to New Zealand and extend our sympathies to the people of Morocco at this difficult time."

— Staff reporter