Moorings at a premium as wharf upgrade looms

Akaroa Harbour’s moorings are full and the number available will decrease when the wharf upgrade starts late next year. Photo: Supplied

Boaties are being urged to give up moorings they rent in Akaroa Harbour if they are not being used.

Moorings will be in short supply when the new $19.1 million wharf is being built, meaning there won’t be enough for all of those who currently rent space.

Environment Canterbury could not say yesterday how many moorings were currently rented. They cost $290 a year.

It would not be known until the city council approved resource consents for the upgrade of the wharf how many moorings would be available.

Harbourmaster Guy Harris said the solution was for people who don’t use their mooring to relinquish them during the rebuild which starts late next year. It is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

Boat owner and Akaroa Yacht Club member Johnny Bell said he understood ECan’s move.

“Because of this new wharf, people are going to lose their mooring. They’ve got to put those boats somewhere else. So yeah, I can understand why they want to do this,” Bell said.

People need permission from ECan if they leave their mooring vacant for more than six months.

An ECan spokesperson said it was now communicating with all mooring renters about what the future holds.

The spokesperson said ECan would not take back the unused moorings at this stage.

“At this stage, we would prefer to work with the mooring owners to find an appropriate solution.”

Harris said vacant moorings can be a hazard for nearby boats.

“Moorings left vacant are often not well maintained and are at risk of sinking lower in the water,” he said.

Harris said freed up spaces would help create environmentally friendly moorings which are less impactful on the seabed.

Owners can contact the team at moorings@ecan.govt.nz for more information if they have questions or want to discuss their options.