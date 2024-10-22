Push to get young people around the council table

Lan Pham speaking at a candidates’ meeting during last year’s general election. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

When Lan Pham decided to run for Canterbury Regional Council, she was told she had no experience and no public profile.

Armed only with her photo, a 150-word profile and a social media presence, the then 30-year-old topped the poll in 2016 with more than 55,000 votes.

‘‘I think people misunderstand. People think you need a massive campaign fund and a high public profile, but most people vote off the 150-word profile in the candidate booklet,’’ she said.

After serving on the council, Ms Pham stepped down in 2022 and became a Green MP.

She was back in Christchurch on Friday to inspire the next generation at Local Government New Zealand’s (LGNZ) Young Elected Members’ Hui.

At the 2022 election, just 14 percent of elected candidates were aged under 40-years, despite making up nearly half of the population.

‘‘I always say to people it is the best job serving your community and achieving good things for your community,’’ she said of her time on the council.

‘‘There are so many people in our communities who do this sort of thing unpaid.’’

While it could be a challenge for young people juggling work and family, she said most councils had consolidated meetings to one or two days a week to make it easier.

Since making the transition to Parliament last year, Ms Pham said she has found a lack of understanding of how local government works among MPs and officials.

‘‘When you consider much of what local government does is set by Government regulations, it is almost like councils are being set up to fail.

‘‘I do miss local government because there isn’t the same checks and balances around decision making in Wellington.’’

LGNZ - the national body representing councils - is keen to see more young people stand for councils and community boards in next year's local government elections.

LGNZ president Sam Broughton was 29-years-old when he was first elected to the Selwyn District Council in 2010 and six years later he became the mayor at age 35.

‘‘It is a good and healthy thing for a council to have that range of views around the table. There is evidence to suggest that you get better decisions.

‘‘I would encourage young people to give it go, councils need a range of people putting their names up for election.’’

Mr Broughton said there is a misconception councillors need to have experience.

‘‘Everyone brings something to the table, so as long as you bring a willingness to learn and work together.’’

He said most councils offer professional development.

Deon Swiggs (37) and Joe Davies (30) are the two youngest Environment Canterbury councillors.

Councillor Swiggs first stood for the Christchurch City Council in 2016, when he was just 28-years-old.

After just one term he was voted out.

‘‘It is not very pleasant, but I took it as an opportunity to learn and better myself.’’

Cr Swiggs said he continued to be active in his community and started work on a PhD, which he is close to completing.

He was elected to ECan in 2022 and was elected deputy chair of the council last week.

Another concern is the low numbers of young people voting in local government elections, he said.

Cr Davies said he has had a challenging two years as a councillor.

‘‘It does take a while to bed in. We have an older demographic that is conservative, but they are quite supportive.

‘‘There is always a couple of times where you don’t get it right, but your colleagues need to remember that you are young.’’

But Cr Davies said he has enjoyed some wins including increasing biodiversity funding, pushing for dogs on buses and improving accessibility on public transport.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.