Food trucks get nod from council

Map showing the location of food trucks and stalls in Ashburton’s CBD. Image: Supplied

Food truck owners and stall-holders now have more certainty about where they can do business in Ashburton’s CBD.

The trading in public places bylaw was passed by councillors and confirms where food truck and stall-holders can trade in Mid Canterbury.

The popular location on East St on the Havelock St side of the clock tower will remain a location food trucks can use.

This will be extended to the Cameron St side of the clock tower when council installs more power as part of the Baring Square upgrade.

The policy lists the following permitted sites where both food trucks and stalls can trade: Havelock St cul-de-sac, Ashburton Domain layby, Baring Square East on Havelock St, clock tower site on East St, and at Lake Hood by the rowing club and the south end picnic area.

Sites designated stalls only are: East St concrete pad, East St footpath, Methven Square, Mt Hutt Memorial Hall and Rakaia Tce.

- daniel.tobin@ashburtoncourier.co.nz