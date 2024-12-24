Hospice volunteers Philippa Yates, Karen Hungerford, Gail Gutsell, Margaret Ingold and Jeanette Cavill bag their Christmas baking. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The aroma of freshly baked treats has been wafting from Canterbury kitchens in a bid to help out hospice patients.

About 25 volunteers from Hospice Mid Canterbury, Inner Wheel, Ashburton County Lions, Rural Women and Zonta have been making truffles, mince pies, shortbread, gingerbread people, Christmas cake, biscuits, fudge, coconut ices, mini meringues, choccy balls and slices.

The delectable range went to a Christmas fare, especially for hospice clients.

Hospice Mid Canterbury outreach coordinator Fiona Giles said about 75 festive packages have been compiled and delivered.

The initiative started in 2016, when 18 bags went out including Christmas cake from the Fairton Women’s Institute.

"A gift of home baking is edible love," Giles said.

"It is only a small act of kindness, but these are what get us through tough times, and all our clients and their loved ones are on a tough road.

"Baking is also sent to the loved ones of recently deceased clients.

"Enough baking is packed so that the whole family can enjoy it."

Welcome gift for foodbank

St Vincent de Paul Ashburton has received a much-needed $8000 boost to help its foodbank supplies.

The donation was from The Foodstuffs South Island Community Trust, funded by New World, Four Square and PAK’nSAVE store owner-operators.

President Trevor Wall said it was particularly welcome at this time of year.

‘‘This is incredibly important for our pantry to top it up for groceries, anything that’s needed for this time of year in food lines,’’ Wall said.

‘‘It’s tough at the moment and there’s a lot of bigger families needing help, a lot of people needing help coming into Christmas.

There were people in employment among those seeking assistance, he said, many of which were new to the service. ‘‘They call it the working poor, there’s a lot of them too, not just one or two.’’

Jeremy Rooney from Ashburton New World (left) and Glen Parris of Rakaia Four Square give the vouchers to St Vincent de Paul Ashburton president Trevor Wall and secretary Jackie Girvan. Photo: Supplied

Ashburton New World owner Jeremy Rooney said the trust’s co-operative had been supporting its chosen charity, St Vincent de Paul in Ashburton, for many years.

“We know this time of the year can be tough for many people. We want to do our part for the community, that’s why our coop decided to make the donation to St Vinnies in Ashburton.’’

The donation was a mix of New World store credit and gift vouchers for New World and Four Square.

Foodstuffs South Island stores were owned and operated by local grocers who served and supported their communities. Last year, the trust donated $200,000 to local foodbanks and food rescue organisations in the lead-up to Christmas.

In the 2024 financial year, the trust donated over $406,000 to South Island communities.

Rakaia Four Square owner Glen Parris said the initiative was a win-win.

‘‘We want to create better communities. It’s a win-win situation because if you get everyone on board, growing strong communities together, then obviously it’s better for New Zealand.’’

Wall said anyone able to help with nonperishable donations of food were able to leave them instore at New World. A bin was located at the front of the store.

It was emptied twice a week, or as required.

‘‘We get a lot of donations of food in the food storage at New World,’’ Wall said.

‘‘People help a lot with that.’’

Foodstuffs South Island Community Trust chair Lucy Brook said, in a statement, the donation was one of 29 in the South Island totalling $250,000.

“We’ve reached out to the local foodbanks and community organisations we support and partner with throughout the South Island, to help spread some joy throughout our communities this holiday season,’’ she said.