Hope Walk for mental health

The Hakatere Hope Walk at Argyle Park will take place on October 9 from 11am to 1pm. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Cantabrians are invited to take part in the Hakatere Hope Walk around the grounds of Argyle Park in Ashburton next month.

The free community event on October 9, 11am-1pm, will include speakers and a sausage sizzle. It will be a place for young and old to connect, raise awareness about mental health and provide support and advice.

Ashburton resident Annette Brassell said the walk is a community event to spread awareness and remove the stigma around mental health.

It follows Mental Health Awareness Week which runs until October 2.

People taking part can come for a walk, sit and talk if they want or just listen to the guest speakers discuss suicide prevention and their life stories, Brassell said.

The guest speakers are Robbie Shefford, Pup Chamberlain and Hunter Wilson, aka King Cass.

The band is Pacific Tribal.

‘‘It’s a bring a family, free event, sausage sizzles. There’s going to be people there that can talk to you ... there are going to be people that can give their own life stories ... talk strategies and how to support one another.’’

The Hope Walk is whanaudriven and supported by multiple local agencies including Let’s Talk It Up, He Waka Tapu and Lives Worth Living’s Pup Chamberlain.

Those taking part are encouraged to wear the colour yellow representative of suicide prevention awareness.

Don’t forget if you or anyone you know is feeling weighed down and need to talk, they can free text or call 1737 anytime to talk to a trained counsellor, but if anyone is in immediate danger call 111 to get help straight away.