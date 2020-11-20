New Ashburton College leaders chosen

The new 2021 school leaders at Ashburton College (from left) Easterlin Faamausili, Millie Sullivan, Thomas Patterson and Alex Rielly. Photo: Supplied

Ashburton College has named its student leaders for 2021 after a rigorous application process.

The head boy next year is Thomas Patterson and the head girl Millie Sullivan. Their deputies are Alex Rielly and Easterlin Faamausili.

Some 15 students nominated themselves for roles and and they were whittled down to nine after the first of two voting processes involving staff and students.

After presentations to the whole school and nerve-racking formal interviews in front of a panel that included Ashburton mayor Neil Brown, the student leadership was announced at last week’s Year11/12 prize giving ceremony.

Thomas Patterson said he was delighted to be named head boy.

He had enjoyed leadership roles in his favoured sports of rugby and basketball and wanted to further develop those skills.

Millie Sullivan said she enjoyed the communication side of leadership, was a talkative person and looked forward to working with the new team.

Both Millie and Thomas are still 16 and like their deputies, who are already 17, are in the middle of exams at the moment.

Easterlin Faamausili said her name had been the first announced at the prize evening and she had been surprised and happy to have been named.

She was looking forward to the leadership camp at the end of January where the new team and others from the student executive would bond, learn and grow.

Alex Rielly said he was looking forward to sharing the workload with the three other school leaders.

He would manage his time and studies with the important tole of leadership in school.

Thomas, who has a Fijian mother, said he would like to see more cultural events in college that reflected the wide ethnic diversity of students.

Millie hoped to be involved in more worthwhile fundraisers and wanted to bring the student and house executives closer together.

After Ashburton College, all four new student leaders intend going to university.

Thomas wants to do something sports-related, Millie is eyeing teaching, Easterlin wants to be a doctor and Alex is still deciding which direction he wants to go.