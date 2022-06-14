New bilingual road signs for Ashburton

Photo: Ashburton Courier

New bilingual road signs are expected to go up around the Ashburton district in the future as and when signs need replacing.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said bilingual signs had been mentioned at the recent regional transport committee, but no real details had been given.

He has asked Ashburton District Council staff to find out more about the proposed initiative.

Speaking on the signs at a recent meeting, councillor Stuart Wilson said he hoped that any new signage would feature English prominently on the top first.

Stuart Wilson. Photo: Ashburton District Council

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has been investigating bilingual or te reo signs.

A recent change to a land transport rule will see bilingual school traffic signs eventually put up at over 2000 schools across the country.

The Land Transport Rule: Traffic Control Devices (Kura/School Signs) Amendment 2022 came into force on April 5 and will see both the te reo school - kura - and the English word on the signs.

The signs will be used when existing signs needed to be replaced or new signs are put up.