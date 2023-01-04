Crime fighting app helping Canterbury police

The app is helping police in their quest to fight rural crime. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An app designed to help put the brakes on rural crime in the Hurunui and Waimakariri districts is proving to be a useful tool.

Six months into a two-year trial in the districts, police are happy with the community use of the Rural Lookout app.

Senior Constable Tony Maw, of the Rangiora police, says it is helping them tackle crime, which is encouraging.

There have been 242 reports filed, and over 2800 downloads of the app, as at December 14.

"This extra information helps us direct our patrols to the right place, at the right time, and as a result of Rural Lookout reports we have identified individuals and taken enforcement action.

"But we still think we are not hearing everything that is going on in rural areas," he says.

He would love more people to download the app and have it at the ready.

The smartphone app was developed to help rural communities after it was found more than three-quarters of crime on farms goes unreported.

It is part of a rural crime prevention programme that aims to lift public reporting of incidents and suspicious activity.

Users can capture a photo and enter further details which generates a report.

They can also use the app offline in the "back blocks" by making reports, taking photos, and saving them, then sending them once they have cell phone or wi-fi coverage.

Maw says in the last six months there were more than double the reports on boy racer activity in the trial area, than the previous year.

Over 90 per cent of these reports came through Rural Lookout.

"Following the launch of Rural Lookout we saw a 55 per cent increase in reported drone activity.

"Using geospatial mapping through Rural Lookout we were able to run a targeted education campaign in the area most affected.

"There was a noticeable drop in drone activity following the campaign.

"This is a really good example where increased reporting from the community helped Police respond to, and tackle, a problem in a rural community," Maw says.

Police have been really encouraged by the feedback from the Rural Lookout users on how quick and easy the app is to use.

Some of the feedback from the community included: "It’s a great idea. The reason why we reported the incident was because using the app was so easy."

Another said: "It’s easy peasy."

"I really like this app. It works really great, very easy to use - even for an old bugger like me."

Police reminded rural communities, farmers and lifestyle block owners to secure their properties, including sheds and outbuildings, over the holidays.

"Secure fuel tanks, farm vehicles and lock gates. Report anything suspicious immediately using Rural Lookout," Maw said.

Maw says the app does not replace calling 111 in an emergency or the 105 helpline in non-emergencies.

"They are still really important channels," Maw says.

"It’s (Rural Lookout) another reporting channel."