Di a master of the ninth hole: Canterbury woman nails 12,500 to 1 shot

Di Yates, left, with Sandy and Charles Wiffen, and one of the boxes of sauvignon blanc she received in acknowledgement of her performance off the ninth tee at the Cheviot golf course. Photo: Supplied

A hole-in-one is no mean feat for any golfer.

But Cheviot’s Di Yates has made a mockery of the odds, which for an average golfer are calculated at about 12,500 to 1, according to Google.

The 20-handicapper scored two holes-in-one, at the same par-three hole, with the same club, inside three weeks.

This takes her hole-in-one tally to three at the Cheviot Golf Club.

Di on both occasions used a five wood on the 111-metre ninth hole, sponsored by Charles Wiffen.

For anyone accomplishing a hole-in-one, at the 9th, a carton of Charles Wiffen wine is on offer.

Her two holes-in-one means she has managed to well and truly stock up on the sponsor’s product just in time for Christmas.

Di’s first effort was followed up just two days later, on October 20, on her way to winning the ladies’ senior finals.

Peter Yates says his wife’s accomplishments are well deserved.

She had spent a few weeks keeping an eye on him after surgery, and was finally persuaded to get back out on the Cheviot course.

Di has been a loyal servant of the club, having held offices on the committee, including secretary.

She is currently its handicapper.

She is also one of its top players, having won its championships on at least six occasions.

Both she and Peter have been involved with the club for 24 years.