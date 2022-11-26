Dibb World Champion

World champion . . . Bronwyn Dibb, who won the women’s double mini trampoline title and the World title at Sofia, Bulgaria. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Bronwyn Dibb, from Rangiora-based Ice Trampoline and Gymnastics North Canterbury, is a World Champion.

Dibb took out the women’s double mini trampoline title last Saturday morning, at Sofia in Bulgaria, ahead of the United States and Australia.

It was an extremely close final. Dibb scored just 0.1 ahead of silver — with only 0.900 separating gold and bronze.

Her world title comes just four months after winning silver at the 2022 World Games.

‘‘To become a world champion and win the gold medal is a dream come true and makes all the hard work, time, effort, and sacrifices all worth it.

‘‘I am so grateful for the opportunity to get out on the world stage and represent my country and for everyone who has supported me on my journey to this day’’

‘‘I was shocked when I realised that I had won gold.

‘‘It was very exciting waiting for the scores from the other finalists, keeping the faith one after another until the final result.

‘‘I could not be happier,’’ she says.

New Zealand’s last double mini world champion was Kylie Walker back in 1998, who was also coached by Dibb’s coach Nigel Humphreys.

Humphreys says it hard to believe 24 years has gone by since Walker’s World Championship win.

‘‘As a coach you always hope for another ‘once in a lifetime athlete’ but most are not as fortunate as me.

‘‘Bronwyn is such a special person and dedicated to being the best she can be.’’

As a secondary event, Dibb competed in the synchronised trampoline competition with Tokyo Olympian Madaline Davidson (Olympia Gymnastic Sports, Christchurch) where the pair finished 16th.

Dibb’s trampolining feats were celebrated at the North Canterbury Sports Awards earlier this year, where Dibb took out the Supreme Award at the event hosted by the North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust.