'Expecting a big crowd': Show must go on in Amberley

The Amberley A&P Association has decided to proceed with its annual show on Saturday, October 31, under alert level 1.

“There’s no stopping us country folk. Under level 1 it’s all go. It’s really exciting,” secretary Amy Broomhall says.

With other Canterbury shows cancelled because of Covid-19, including those in Rangiora, Selwyn , Ashburton and Christchurch, Amberley could be in for a busy day.

“We’ve have a really good response from exhibitors. No-one seems to be deterred.

“We are certainly expecting a big crowd as long as the sun shines on the day. And, with the horse section, there is qualifying for Horse of the Year, so we have riders coming from all over the South Island.”

The show committee met this week to work out some of the details, such as Covid-19 regulations and managing the crowd.